Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.20 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE TCW opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of $254.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,565.68. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250 in the last 90 days.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.