TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,249 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.83% of TRI Pointe Group worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 872,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TPH opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.