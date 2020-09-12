Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Davy Research raised Travis Perkins to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.93) to GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,421.18 ($18.57).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,143.50 ($14.94) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.95). Also, insider Coline McConville acquired 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £695.40 ($908.66). Insiders purchased a total of 377 shares of company stock valued at $427,668 over the last three months.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.