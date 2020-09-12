Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$20.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

TCL.A stock opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$9.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

