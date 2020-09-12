Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,260 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 6,412 call options.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $381.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $410.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.23%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.38.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

