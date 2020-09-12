Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,260 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 6,412 call options.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $381.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $410.49.
Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.23%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.
Restoration Hardware Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.