Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aaron’s Call Options (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 491% compared to the typical daily volume of 381 call options.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of AAN opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

