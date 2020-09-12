Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,882 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 611% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,250 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 90.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $11.61 on Friday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

