TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading 18.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) traded up 18.5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.23. 3,129,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 784,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Specifically, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 774,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

