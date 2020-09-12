TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 15th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
TPG Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.
Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
