TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 15th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

TPG Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.