Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.20.

Shares of TOU opened at C$15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,626,337 shares in the company, valued at C$99,375,402.24. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $538,999.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

