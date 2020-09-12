TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMMFF. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of TMMFF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. TMAC Resources has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

