Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.26 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and $2.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008145 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003860 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.