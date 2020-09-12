Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 9.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Teradyne stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

