TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $25.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TU stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

