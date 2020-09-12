Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Raised to GBX 800

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 537 ($7.02) in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613 ($8.01).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 662.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 568.27. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The stock has a market cap of $946.61 million and a PE ratio of 53.18.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

