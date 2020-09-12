TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

