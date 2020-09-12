TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 10.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

