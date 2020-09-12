TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 129,602 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,602 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

