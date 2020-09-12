TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 45,960 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

