TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,392 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,555 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

