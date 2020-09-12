TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.