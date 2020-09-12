TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Shares of TNDM opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -141.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,535,770.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $4,357,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,684 shares of company stock valued at $53,562,925. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

