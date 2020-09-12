TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 642.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,480,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,057,999. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $53.81 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

