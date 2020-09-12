TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,865,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,228,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,095,000 after acquiring an additional 182,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,620,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,553,000 after acquiring an additional 604,046 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FOXA stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

