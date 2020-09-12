TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Plexus worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 716,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 33.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 702,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.08. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,010.00. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,681,240.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,232. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.