TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,252 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 333.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

