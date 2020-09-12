TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,178,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

SIGI opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.76. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.