Tapestry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,352 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 3,235 call options.

Shares of TPR opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 176.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

