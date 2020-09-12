Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPR. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE:TPR opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

