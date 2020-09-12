TajCoin (TAJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, TajCoin has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a total market cap of $16,965.20 and $8.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00749298 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,469.22 or 1.01220369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01672796 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00141185 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002299 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,218,823 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

