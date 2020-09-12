T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

TROW opened at $125.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

