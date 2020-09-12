Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.91.

NYSE:SYF opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

