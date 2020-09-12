Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $535.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00266669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.01610055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201658 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Tidex, BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

