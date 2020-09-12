Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Strategic Education by 47.2% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $87.80 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

