Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,587,146 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,589,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 65.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,352 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

