Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $8,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 775.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,989 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $415,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

