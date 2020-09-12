Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $50.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.