Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 32,594 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,635 shares of company stock worth $41,841,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

