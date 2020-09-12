Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $245.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $235.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMED. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

AMED opened at $231.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.94. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $428,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,458 shares of company stock worth $3,072,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Amedisys by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

