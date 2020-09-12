SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Down 5.1%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.06. 553,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 457,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $611.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.1925 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

