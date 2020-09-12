Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Critical Review

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.60 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -3.26

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spark Therapeutics and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 213.75%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -115.03% -63.45%

Summary

Spark Therapeutics beats Eiger Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

