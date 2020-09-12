Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sound Energy (LON:SOU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Sound Energy stock opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Friday. Sound Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.09 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.65.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

