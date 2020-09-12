Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,612,455 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.