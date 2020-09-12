Simmons First National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.