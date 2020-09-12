Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,581.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

