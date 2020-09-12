Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,794,795. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $254.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.55. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

