Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,240 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $135,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after buying an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,228,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,679,867 shares of company stock valued at $912,942,961. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

CRWD stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

