Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 394,648 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.37% of Silgan worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Silgan by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

