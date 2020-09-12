Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 175,435 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

