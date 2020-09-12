Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Equities researchers at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 17th.
Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.