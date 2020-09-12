Short Interest in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Drops By 64.5%

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 28.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares during the period.

PFN stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

